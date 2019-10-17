When Plaza opens at 7:30 p.m., concert at 8:30 p.m. Friday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $45-$55 for concert • More info thesheldon.org
The Sheldon announces a new addition to its space: Steward Family Plaza, on the west side of the building. The plaza will welcome visitors to Sheldon events and includes a three-story vertical garden with plants growing on laser-cut steel panels. Saxophonist and Kirkwood native David Sanborn will perform as part of the festivities. By Valerie Schremp Hahn