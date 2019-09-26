When 1:30 p.m. Saturday • Where International Photography Hall of Fame, 3415 Olive Street • How much $5-$10; free for IPHF members • More info 314-535-1999
As a young graduate student at Washington University, Stewart Halperin studied chimpanzees and gorillas with Jane Goodall in Tanzania and Dian Fossey in Rwanda. He found he loved taking photographs and traveling, so by the mid-1970s he made pictures as a full-time job. The St. Louis-based photographer will talk about his travels and career in connection with an exhibit featuring his decades of work. The exhibition runs through Oct. 19 at the IPHF. By Jane Henderson