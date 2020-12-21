 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL homes
0 comments

STL homes

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Q: Do you know which of the Cardinals players make their offseason homes in St. Louis?

A: We recently were going through the list and couldn't come up with one that now does. That's a change from a few years ago, when there were a handful of players that spent the winter in St. Louis. I can't think of one, honestly. Some may spend a few weeks here. Miles Mikolas recently spent November here. But living full time ... At a recent charity event, the reporters present couldn't come up with one.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports