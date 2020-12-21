Q: Do you know which of the Cardinals players make their offseason homes in St. Louis?
A: We recently were going through the list and couldn't come up with one that now does. That's a change from a few years ago, when there were a handful of players that spent the winter in St. Louis. I can't think of one, honestly. Some may spend a few weeks here. Miles Mikolas recently spent November here. But living full time ... At a recent charity event, the reporters present couldn't come up with one.
