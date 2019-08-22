STL Square Off Pizza Festival

This festival, in its third year, highlights the different takes on hometown pies and pits experts against one another in a battle to pick the best. Each ticket includes eight pizza squares, live music, a home chef competition, local vendors and exhibitors, along with a family fun zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Hill 2000 neighborhood association.
When 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 • Where Berra Park on the Hill • How much $25 (tickets must be purchased in advance); free for ages 12 and under (pizza sold by the slice) • More info eventbrite.com