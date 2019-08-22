Subscribe for 99¢
STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill

STL Square Off Pizza Festival

This festival, in its second year, highlights the different takes on hometown pies and pits experts against one another in a battle for the title of “best St. Louis pizza.” A portion of ticket sales will benefit Hill 2000, the neighborhood association.

When 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 • Where Berra Park on the Hill • How much $25, free for ages 12 and under; pizza sold by the slice • More info eventbrite.com

 

Curtis Schmitz of Gallagher Bros Pizza plates slices of pizza during the STL Square Off Pizza Festival at Berra Park on the Hill in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

This festival, in its third year, highlights the different takes on hometown pies and pits experts against one another in a battle to pick the best. Each ticket includes eight pizza squares, live music, a home chef competition, local vendors and exhibitors, along with a family fun zone. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Hill 2000 neighborhood association.

When 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 • Where Berra Park on the Hill • How much $25 (tickets must be purchased in advance); free for ages 12 and under (pizza sold by the slice) • More info eventbrite.com

