STL stock ticker: A Peabody bounce

If asked which St. Louis company has the hottest stock price so far in 2021, you might not guess a coal company. Peabody Energy, though, has defied the doubters and advanced 75% in six weeks.

The shares have climbed a bit since Feb. 4, when Peabody reported a $128 million quarterly loss that wasn't as bad as analysts were expecting. But mostly, Peabody is enjoying a relief rally because a successful debt refinancing made bankruptcy less of an immediate danger.

For long-term investors, Peabody has still been a big disappointment: Its shares are down 85% in the past two years.

