 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL stock ticker: A Peabody bounce
0 comments

STL stock ticker: A Peabody bounce

If asked which St. Louis company has the hottest stock price so far in 2021, you might not guess a coal company. Peabody Energy, though, has defied the doubters and advanced 75% in six weeks.

Peabody Energy stock price

The shares have climbed a bit since Feb. 4, when Peabody reported a $128 million quarterly loss that wasn't as bad as analysts were expecting. But mostly, Peabody is enjoying a relief rally because a successful debt refinancing made bankruptcy less of an immediate danger.

For long-term investors, Peabody has still been a big disappointment: Its shares are down 85% in the past two years.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports