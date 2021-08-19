STL stock ticker: A strong debut

Core & Main, the Maryland Heights distributor of supplies to water and sewer utilities, made its stock market debut on July 23. It's done well for investors who bet on the initial public offering, jumping 36% in less than four weeks.
By comparison, the Standard & Poor's 500 has risen less than 1% in the same period.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today