STL stock ticker: A strong debut
Core & Main, the Maryland Heights distributor of supplies to water and sewer utilities, made its stock market debut on July 23. It's done well for investors who bet on the initial public offering, jumping 36% in less than four weeks.

Core & Main stock price

By comparison, the Standard & Poor's 500 has risen less than 1% in the same period. 

