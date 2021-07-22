STL stock ticker: Another Allied spike

Allied Healthcare Products' stock seem to rise with the COVID-19 infection numbers. The St. Louis company makes ventilators and other respiratory products, and its shares soared from $2 to as much as $25 in the early days of the pandemic. They fell back to the $4 range by this summer.

Allied has discussed the pandemic only in its quarterly reports. The latest one, for the quarter that ended March 31, said that orders for ventilators and related products "seem to have stabilized" and were down 31% from a year earlier.

That doesn't deter the speculators, though. Action in Allied's shares picked up last week, and they spiked to $9.06 on July 13. As of Tuesday's close, they were at $6.01.

