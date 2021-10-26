STL stock ticker: Avadel's setback

Trading in Avadel Pharmaceuticals' shares closely follows the prospects of the company's investigational narcolepsy drug, so the shares fell sharply Oct. 18 when Avadel disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration was taking longer than expected to consider its drug application.
The Chesterfield-based company's stock had been near a 52-week high before that delay. Even after the 15% drop, Avadel shares have risen 45% in the past year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today