 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL stock ticker: Avadel's setback
0 comments

STL stock ticker: Avadel's setback

{{featured_button_text}}

Trading in Avadel Pharmaceuticals' shares closely follows the prospects of the company's investigational narcolepsy drug, so the shares fell sharply Oct. 18 when Avadel disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration was taking longer than expected to consider its drug application.

Avadel share price

The Chesterfield-based company's stock had been near a 52-week high before that delay. Even after the 15% drop, Avadel shares have risen 45% in the past year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Concert wish list
Online

Concert wish list

While we're definitely grateful for the return of live music, it's always a bit frustrating when big shows don't include St. Louis on their to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News