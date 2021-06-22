STL stock ticker: Build-A-Bear keeps climbing

Build-A-Bear shares were already rising as 2021 began, but they soared further after a strong earnings report on May 26. The St. Louis retailer's $10.4 million first-quarter profit beat results from both 2020 and 2019, and the company raised its full-year forecast.
At nearly $18, the shares are at their highest level since 2015. They're up 77% since the earnings report and 659% in the past year.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
