 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL stock ticker: Build-A-Bear keeps climbing
0 comments

STL stock ticker: Build-A-Bear keeps climbing

{{featured_button_text}}

Build-A-Bear shares were already rising as 2021 began, but they soared further after a strong earnings report on May 26. The St. Louis retailer's $10.4 million first-quarter profit beat results from both 2020 and 2019, and the company raised its full-year forecast.

At nearly $18, the shares are at their highest level since 2015. They're up 77% since the earnings report and 659% in the past year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports