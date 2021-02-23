STL stock ticker: Bullish on bears

Build-A-Bear Workshop got caught up in volatile Reddit-fueled stock trading last month, even though it didn't fit the profile of most companies involved in that frenzy. Its shares were not heavily shorted, unlike those of Redditor favorites like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Some message-board posters suggested that traders were confusing Build-a-Bear with Bed Bath & Beyond, which has a similar ticker symbol. Build-a-Bear also has shown some improving fundamentals of late, however, such as an increase in online sales. The shares aren't trading as actively as they were in late January, but they're still up 50% so far this year.