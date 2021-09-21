STL stock ticker: Caleres' comeback

Caleres, the Clayton-based shoe company, was hit hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed its stores for months. Its shares lost 86% of their value between January and March of 2020, trading as low as $3.28.
The stock has rebounded after a couple of strong earnings reports. Caleres is projecting record profits this year of between $3.25 and $3.50 a share.
As of Monday, the shares were at $22.26, up 42% this year.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today