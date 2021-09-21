 Skip to main content
STL stock ticker: Caleres' comeback
Caleres, the Clayton-based shoe company, was hit hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed its stores for months. Its shares lost 86% of their value between January and March of 2020, trading as low as $3.28.

Caleres stock price

The stock has rebounded after a couple of strong earnings reports. Caleres is projecting record profits this year of between $3.25 and $3.50 a share.

As of Monday, the shares were at $22.26, up 42% this year.

