STL stock ticker: Emerson hits record high

New Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai is off to a good start as far as shareholders are concerned: Emerson shares have risen 9% since he took the top job Feb. 5, and they tied a record closing high of $92.20 on Friday.
The next big test for Karsanbhai will be Emerson's second-quarter earnings report on May 5. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research project flat earnings but a 4.5% rise in revenue.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
