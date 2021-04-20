 Skip to main content
STL stock ticker: Emerson hits record high
STL stock ticker: Emerson hits record high

New Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai is off to a good start as far as shareholders are concerned: Emerson shares have risen 9% since he took the top job Feb. 5, and they tied a record closing high of $92.20 on Friday.

The next big test for Karsanbhai will be Emerson's second-quarter earnings report on May 5. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research project flat earnings but a 4.5% rise in revenue.

Sports