STL stock ticker: Olin's four-bagger

Olin, a Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition, will never be mistaken for a hot growth company, but its shares have quadrupled in the past year. That includes a 9% rise since July 27, when Olin reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

Bank of America analysts, who have a "buy" rating on the stock, say Olin is benefiting from a "major inflationary trend in commodity chemicals." JPMorgan, which rates the stock "overweight," points out that earnings should improve as some old, money-losing chlorine contracts expire in the next few years.