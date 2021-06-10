 Skip to main content
STL stock ticker: Perficient's winning streak
Technology stocks have been big winners in the current bull market and Perficient, a tech consulting firm based in Town and Country, is no exception. Its shares have doubled in the past year, propelled by strong earnings and some big project wins.

Perficient share price

A recent research note from Jefferies Inc. analyst Surinder Thind says the company is "hiring as fast as possible" to keep up with demand for its services. Analysts expect earnings to grow 28% this year.

