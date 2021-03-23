 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL stock ticker: Stereotaxis' surge
0 comments

STL stock ticker: Stereotaxis' surge

Stereotaxis, the medical device company that recently announced a move to downtown St. Louis, has seen its stock price soar more than 260% in the past year. That includes a 30% rise on a single day in February after an encouraging earnings report.

Stereotaxis share price 2019-21

Stereotaxis obtained clearance from the Food and Drug Administration last year for its robotic heart-surgery system, and it has reported a steady flow of orders. The shares' rise could be lucrative for Chief Executive David Fischel, who got a big stock award that kicks in if the company's market capitalization rises above $1 billion. Stereotaxis is currently worth $534 million.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports