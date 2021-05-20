 Skip to main content
STL stock ticker: Stifel's bull run
STL stock ticker: Stifel's bull run

The bull market in stocks has been good for St. Louis based Stifel Financial, which last month reported record first-quarter revenue. The firm's wealth management business is growing steadily, and its institutional business has been helped by a boom in investment banking and trading activity.

Stifel Financial shares 2019-2021

Stifel's shares have jumped 34% this year and hit a record high of $71.58 two weeks ago. They've tripled from their low point in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was scaring stock traders.

