When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Missouri Athletic Club-Downtown, 405 Washington Avenue • How much $10 • More info stlstorytellinglive.com
Travel writer and radio personality Bill Clevlen ("100 Things to Do in America Before You Die") will moderate an event with several local authors published by Reedy Press. They will tell stories that include St. Louis happenings and history. Included are Cameron Collins, Amanda Doyle, Calvin Riley, Carol Shepley and Ed Wheatley. Books will be for sale, with part of the proceeds going to local charities. By Jane Henderson