Q: Why do you think the Cardinals' stolen bases attempt per game dropped in 2020 compared to 2019? That was a strength that seemed to fade.
A: A couple things come to mind right away.
One is personnel. Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman had disappointing offensive seasons, so they were not on base as often as they hoped, and therefore they were somewhat neutralized as base-stealing threats. Also Marcell Ozuna, a surprisingly adept base stealer, was not on the team.
Two is pandemic. The Cardinals' season was weird. Stops and starts. Long layoff. Time the team could spend together keeping certain aspects of the game sharp were cut into by social distancing rules and fear of getting too many guys together at once. As a result I think we saw some of the team's strengths get dented, and this is one good example of it.