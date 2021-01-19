 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stolen bases
0 comments

Stolen bases

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Why do you think the Cardinals' stolen bases attempt per game dropped in 2020 compared to 2019? That was a strength that seemed to fade.

A: A couple things come to mind right away.

One is personnel. Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman had disappointing offensive seasons, so they were not on base as often as they hoped, and therefore they were somewhat neutralized as base-stealing threats. Also Marcell Ozuna, a surprisingly adept base stealer, was not on the team.

Two is pandemic. The Cardinals' season was weird. Stops and starts. Long layoff. Time the team could spend together keeping certain aspects of the game sharp were cut into by social distancing rules and fear of getting too many guys together at once. As a result I think we saw some of the team's strengths get dented, and this is one good example of it.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports