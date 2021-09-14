Stone Soup Cottage returns, for a bit

Stone Soup Cottage, which twice topped our list of the St. Louis area's best restaurants, will reopen its dining room next week after an 18-month pandemic hiatus. Then the Cottleville restaurant will close in June. Prepaid reservations through the end of 2021 are sold out. Ian Froeb reports that co-owner Carl McConnell says the closure is unrelated to his October 2020 guilty plea in St. Charles County Circuit Court to fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor.