Stone Soup Cottage returns, for a bit
Stone Soup Cottage returns, for a bit

Go! Magazine logo

Stone Soup Cottage, which twice topped our list of the St. Louis area's best restaurants, will reopen its dining room next week after an 18-month pandemic hiatus. Then the Cottleville restaurant will close in June. Prepaid reservations through the end of 2021 are sold out. Ian Froeb reports that co-owner Carl McConnell says the closure is unrelated to his October 2020 guilty plea in St. Charles County Circuit Court to fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

