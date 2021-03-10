A new exhibition at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis could inspire you to take action. "Stories of Resistance," which goes on view Friday, takes inspiration from events in St. Louis to speak to the larger idea of resistance movements. The exhibition features 42 works in a variety of media by 22 artists from around the world.
Also Friday, some of the pandemic's often-forgotten concert casualties will get the spotlight with "Keep Live Alive St. Louis." Sammy Hagar and Kevin Cronin will headline the concert special, which will benefit laid-off industry workers.
And could this be the year Taylor Swift joins the Grammys' three-timers club? And what about Dua Lipa and Beyoncé? We take a look at some of the likely winners before the awards are handed out this weekend.
Plus, Sumner High School faced the possibility of closure but instead will undergo a recovery plan focusing on the arts and community activism. Learn about 10 of the school's notable alumni.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor