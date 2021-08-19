 Skip to main content
Story of the Year, Discrepancies, the Wild & Free
Story of the Year, Discrepancies, the Wild & Free

When 8 p.m. Aug. 20 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Story of the Year’s nostalgic walk continues with its 2008 album “Black Swan,” which the band will perform in its entirety at Delmar Hall. (The St. Louis rock band performed its “Page Avenue” album Aug. 19 at Red Flag.) “It’s awesome to go back and relive what you were feeling — cool to rediscover all of it,” says Story of the Year frontman Dan Marsala. “It’s cool for the listener and for the artist.” The venue requires guests to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test before entry. By Kevin C. Johnson

