 Skip to main content
Story Stitchers
0 comments

Story Stitchers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 6 p.m. July 30 • Where Strauss Park, 3534 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info storystitchers.org

The St. Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective is a nonprofit group that uses urban storytelling to promote literacy and a more caring society. At a 6 p.m. podcast, youths will discuss current topics, including facts about the COVID vaccine with Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of the St. Louis health department. At 7:30 p.m. will be a Pick the City UP Talent Showcase. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports