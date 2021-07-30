When 6 p.m. July 30 • Where Strauss Park, 3534 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info storystitchers.org
The St. Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective is a nonprofit group that uses urban storytelling to promote literacy and a more caring society. At a 6 p.m. podcast, youths will discuss current topics, including facts about the COVID vaccine with Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of the St. Louis health department. At 7:30 p.m. will be a Pick the City UP Talent Showcase. By Jane Henderson