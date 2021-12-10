 Skip to main content
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser

When 8 p.m. Dec. 10 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $40-$70; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

After last year’s livestream residency during the pandemic, male a cappella group Straight No Chaser is back on the road with its “Back in the High Life Tour.” The group recently released a deluxe edition of its “Social Christmasing” album, featuring two new songs: “Celebrate Me Home” featuring Kenny Loggins and “Christmas Show.” By Kevin C. Johnson

