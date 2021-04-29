Stranger things

If you're looking for something weird to do this weekend, look no further than the Oddities & Curiosities Expo at America's Center. The traveling show brings about 120 vendors selling such items as jackalopes, bespoke corsets, translucent mice floating in jars, eyeball bracelets and skull mugs. You know — regular things. Valerie Schremp Hahn talks with the expo's creators about what else you'll find there, and she highlights some of the weird, wonderful things you'll find around St. Louis.
Restaurant critic Ian Froeb goes behind the scenes at Coffeestamp in the Fox Park neighborhood to learn how brothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp are making their own unique path into the St. Louis coffee scene.
And a St. Louis author was honored today by the Mystery Writers of America, book editor Jane Henderson reports. Elsa Hart's 2020 novel, "The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne," won the Mary Higgins Clark Award.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor