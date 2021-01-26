Streaming options

Q: Sinclair has removed Fox Sport Midwest from Hulu-plus and YouTube, leaving very few options for fans in St. Louis to watch games. That's quite the difference from the approach the NFL is taking by simulcasting on new stations like Nickelodeon and Disney XD to reach a younger, broader audience. Do you see MLB stepping in and trying to broaden the reach of broadcasts?
A: Absolutely. This is going to become a front-burner conversation for baseball especially as a new collective bargaining agreement comes onto the horizon and dominates conversation after the complications of the pandemic are addressed. It's important to note that you're talking about two significant issues, though. The NFL has national broadcast deals. Fewer games, so they can do the national deal for all of them. Baseball, hockey, basketball -- they have the local rights holders because they have so many more games to broadcast. That's way different. Requires a vastly different infrastructure and price tag and, yes, delivery is part of it.
So the way for baseball to get on Disney with a game -- and that would be fantastic -- isn't to do it through a local deal, like Fox Sports Midwest, but through the national deal, via ESPN. So, for you as a Cardinals fan, that might mean you get the Cubs-Nationals on Disney some Sunday night, but doesn't change how readily available Cardinals games are.
For the local rights holders, the ones that carry the bulk of the games in baseball (again, vastly different than the NFL), the streaming platform is going to be what changes access.