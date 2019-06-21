Description: Streib Company is a full service electrical, media and security contractor. We provide great service, quality products and establish lasting relationships with our customers.
Sector: Electrical, media, security
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2004
Employees: 86
Local Community Support: We have been the proud sponsor of the Streib Soccer Classic, one of the main CYC Soccer tournaments in the area to support the St Michaels Athletic Association where Tom Streib, his kids and many other team members and their kids grew up playing sports.
Streib Company is always quick to respond in helping organizations that make our community a better place, contributing annually to great organizations such as Youth in Need, a non-profit child and family services agency that is dedicated to building positive futures for the community’s most vulnerable children, teens and families. A.R.C. Angels Foundation, a great organization educating and creating awareness to prevent suicide.
Most recently, partnering with suppliers and contractors, we just completed the Eastern Missouri Police Academy in The Meadows in Lake St Louis, a great school to train our officers of tomorrow.
Interesting Facts: Our Core Values…Solution focus, Team work, Reliability, Excellence, Integrity, Be STREIB….we train and live to Our Core which provides a culture second to none. As a Team we have been provided opportunities such as being a part of “The Extreme Makeover” in 2008 and “Bar Rescue” in 2014, two projects that required effective planning and team work to get done in a timely manner. We approach all projects in this way which continue to contribute to our success through the years.
Vision: Creating opportunity through developing lasting relationships
Mission: To provide our customers with a peace of mind that their projects are electrically sound, technically simple and securely protected
Company Values:
Solution Focus: Solution driven in everything we do is important to the success of any project. We pride ourselves on being a driving force in the success of the project and being open minded in the many different ways of achieving that success.
Teamwork: Putting together the right team is also a key to success in any project. Streib looks to not only work together in a most effective manner, but we strive to build relations with all contractors on the project and do our part in making them a success.
Reliability: With a bottom to the top approach on accountability, we give our team ownership of their task and are confident our customers will receive the service they expect. This being said, any and everyone is available for our customers at all times giving our customers the confidence they will always be taken care of.
Excellence: We invest heavily in training to build consistency in our brand providing our customers with the excellence they should expect
Integrity: Doing the right thing is what built this company, we will always do right by our customers and hope to earn that trust for years to come.
Be Streib: Staying true to our core provides our customers with the expectations that we "Streib" to be.
Website: streibco.com