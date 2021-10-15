 Skip to main content
‘String Concert’
'String Concert'

When 3 p.m. Oct. 17 • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much Free; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-344-3382; ucso.org

The University City Symphony Orchestra presents “String Concert,” featuring pianist Vera Parkin, violinist Jessica Platt and violist Anna Lackschewitz, conducted by Leon Burke. Pieces performed are William Grant Still’s “Danzas de Panama,” Samuel Barber’s “Adagio,” Ernest Block’s “Concerto Grosso #1” and J.S. Bach’s Concerto in G for Violin and Viola. A preconcert talk with Maestro Burke begins at 2:15 p.m. By Daniel Durchholz

