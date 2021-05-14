 Skip to main content
Stringfest, Taste of Maplewood
Stringfest, Taste of Maplewood

When Stringfest is 6-9 p.m. May 14; Taste of Maplewood is 6-9 p.m. May 14, noon-8 p.m. May 15 • Where Downtown Maplewood • How much Free • More info midcountychamber.org/programs-events/tom/

The Stringfest and Taste of Maplewood festivals combine for one weekend celebration with live music, food and shopping. Live musicians include Eileen Gannon, Joe Park Trio, John Boulduan and Michael Kilfoy, James Jobe and No Part A Nuthins, Dusty James and Abalone Pearl, the People’s, and the Rosettes. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

