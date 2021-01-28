STRONG START FOR FOOTBALL THIS FALL?

Q: Realistically, we could and should start 6-0 in football. But we're Mizzou so what do you think will go wrong?
A: The consensus response to yesterday's schedule news from Mizzou fans was that the first six games will be "easy." More manageable? Yes, definitely. Easy? Let's not forget, outside of the Vanderbilt game, Mizzou didn't have an easy game in 2020. There will be nothing easy about a Week 2 visit to Kentucky. I had Boston College right behind Mizzou in my early preseason Top 25. I like their QB and their coach, Jeff Hafley. That's a quietly solid test for Mizzou in nonconference action. By week five, Tennessee is going to have its offense cooking under Josh Heupel. I'm not sold on that being a brilliant hire by any means, but the Tigers were barely competitive against the Vols team that just went 3-7 ... so I wouldn't say beating a Vols team with a clue on offense is now an easy matchup.
Clearly it's a backloaded scheduled, but we still don't know much about how Mizzou is going to improve its defense. Does it have enough playmakers to be more explosive on offense? Drinkwitz is going to miss a really good running back who's in Mobile, Alabama this week at the Senior Bowl. Lots of unanswered questions still with the 2021 Tigers.