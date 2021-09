When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $49-$69 • More info ticketmaster.com

Sublime with Rome is back on the road in support of its latest album, “Blessings,” featuring “Wicked Heart” and “Light On.” The Factory requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of showtime. By Kevin C. Johnson