Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis updated their cover photo.
When 8 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 4 and 5 • Where Public Media Commons, 3653 Olive Street • How much Free; reservations recommended • More info sfstl.com/ellington
Inspired by Shakespeare’s sonnets and plays, Duke Ellington’s jazz suite “Such Sweet Thunder” is a collaboration involving four institutions: Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, Jazz St. Louis, the Big Muddy Dance Company and the Nine Network of Public Media. Directed by Bruce Longworth, the free outdoor production will feature choreography by Dexandro Montalvo. Seating is limited; attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. By Calvin Wilson