Sujata Massey: ‘The Bombay Prince’

Sujata Massey, an Agatha Award-winning mystery author, researched the real-life 1921 visit of the prince of Wales to India for her new book, “The Bombay Prince.” Third in a series, it features sleuth and lawyer Perveen Mistry, who tries to see if there is a connection between the prince’s visit and the death of an idealistic college student. Massey talks about her story with novelist Cara Black. By Jane Henderson