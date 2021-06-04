 Skip to main content
Sujata Massey: ‘The Bombay Prince’
Sujata Massey: 'The Bombay Prince'

When 1 p.m. June 6 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Sujata Massey, an Agatha Award-winning mystery author, researched the real-life 1921 visit of the prince of Wales to India for her new book, “The Bombay Prince.” Third in a series, it features sleuth and lawyer Perveen Mistry, who tries to see if there is a connection between the prince’s visit and the death of an idealistic college student. Massey talks about her story with novelist Cara Black. By Jane Henderson

