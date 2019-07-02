Subscribe for 99¢
Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant

Chicken Biryani at the Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant, 4200 Manchester Ave., Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

At the exceptional Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant, chef-owner Jenar Mohammed draws on the fare of her native Kurdistan region of Iraq as well as other cuisines of the Levantine and Mediterranean regions.

What to order The Sultan Pilau is lamb-shank meat and basmati rice cooked in lamb stock with carrots, raisins and nuts served inside a thin, crisp phyllo shell.

Where Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant, 4200 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-390-2020 • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)

Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

