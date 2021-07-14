Summer concerts collide

There are so many concerts coming to town this summer that music fans will need to make some tough choices on several nights. It's a far cry from 2020. For example: On Aug. 13, Zac Brown Band plays at Busch Stadium while Wilco and Sleater-Kinney play at the new St. Louis Music Park. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has a rundown of the wealth of options.
Restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports that Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is adding a fifth location, this one in Town and Country. The new shop opens tomorrow at 13426 Clayton Road.
And we're not sure who was demanding a sequel to "Space Jam," but 25 years later, one has arrived. It's fun, but it's no slam dunk.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor