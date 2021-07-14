 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer concerts collide
0 comments

Summer concerts collide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

There are so many concerts coming to town this summer that music fans will need to make some tough choices on several nights. It's a far cry from 2020. For example: On Aug. 13, Zac Brown Band plays at Busch Stadium while Wilco and Sleater-Kinney play at the new St. Louis Music Park. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has a rundown of the wealth of options. 

Restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports that Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is adding a fifth location, this one in Town and Country. The new shop opens tomorrow at 13426 Clayton Road. 

And we're not sure who was demanding a sequel to "Space Jam," but 25 years later, one has arrived. It's fun, but it's no slam dunk. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CATCHERS: YADIER MOLINA
Online

CATCHERS: YADIER MOLINA

He celebrated his 39th birthday at the All-Star Game, which only seems right. Molina refuses to act his age. He’s had his hands full with his …

ANDREW KNIZNER
Online

ANDREW KNIZNER

He did a nice job offensively filling in for the injured Molina during the first month, going 10 for 33 with four walks, three doubles and fiv…

INFIELDERS: NOLAN ARENADO
Online

INFIELDERS: NOLAN ARENADO

While he has recovered nicely from the shoulder injury which limited him in his last season in Colorado, Arenado has been offensively inconsis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports