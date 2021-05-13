Summer movie guide

Finally, life is returning to something reminiscent of normal. But that doesn't mean the summer movie season will be totally normal. The multiplexes have reopened, and the big blockbusters will be there — but most will also debut on streaming services for home viewing. In Friday's Go! Magazine, we have a guide to the 21 biggest titles and where you'll be able to watch them.
Nearly 200 breweries across the U.S. and around the world are taking part in a project called Things We Don’t Say: Craft Beer for Mental Health. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb chats with some St. Louis brewers who are participating in the project to reduce the stigma around mental-health issues.
And after having been closed for 18 months, Grant's Farm will reopen May 28 for visitors. The goats and parakeets are still there, ready for you to feed them, but the park will also debut a few new attractions and improvements.
