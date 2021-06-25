“Summer of Soul,” the heralded music documentary directed by Amir “Questlove” Thompson and premiering July 2 on Hulu, gets a preview at the “Summer of Soul” Block Party taking place outside the National Blues Museum downtown. The event will include concerts along with an outdoor screening of the movie. The Renaissance Band performs at 4 p.m., followed by Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start, featuring an appearance by Roland Johnson at 7 p.m. The “Summer of Soul” screening begins at 9 p.m. on an outdoor screen. Guests should bring lawn chairs, and free popcorn will be available. The documentary, winner of the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, details the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, with performances by Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and many other greats. The festival was overshadowed by Woodstock, which took place the same summer. The event is presented by the National Blues Museum, Hulu, Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures. By Kevin C. Johnson