"I was in the mood to read," said Al Alvaro, who cozied up in a corner to read as he shopped during Preview Day of the Summer used book sale on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center (the J). Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (preview), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday • Where Arts & Education Building, Jewish Community Center Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $10 entry Sunday for ages 17 and up; free entry Monday-Thursday • More info 314-442-3169; jccstl.com

Calling all book lovers: The St. Louis Jewish Community Center is selling thousands of used books for cheap. The summer sale has it all — cookbooks, sports titles, poetry collections and more, plus some higher-priced collectibles, art books and antiques. Shoppers can also purchase DVDs, videos and books on tape and CD. On the last day of the sale, fill a bag for $5. By Kayla Steinberg 