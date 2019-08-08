When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (preview), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday • Where Arts & Education Building, Jewish Community Center Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $10 entry Sunday for ages 17 and up; free entry Monday-Thursday • More info 314-442-3169; jccstl.com
Calling all book lovers: The St. Louis Jewish Community Center is selling thousands of used books for cheap. The summer sale has it all — cookbooks, sports titles, poetry collections and more, plus some higher-priced collectibles, art books and antiques. Shoppers can also purchase DVDs, videos and books on tape and CD. On the last day of the sale, fill a bag for $5. By Kayla Steinberg