Summertime celebration returns

Go! Magazine logo

Fair St. Louis is back! After two years of alternative celebrations, downtown's annual July Fourth festival is set to return — this time at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The festival July 2-4 will include live entertainment, an esports championship and fireworks under the Gateway Arch. 

And a new organization called Build a Yes aims to preserve and promote jazz in St. Louis. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson chats with the group's founder, Kendrick Smith, in a subscriber exclusive. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

