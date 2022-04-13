Summertime celebration returns

Fair St. Louis is back! After two years of alternative celebrations, downtown's annual July Fourth festival is set to return — this time at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The festival July 2-4 will include live entertainment, an esports championship and fireworks under the Gateway Arch.
And a new organization called Build a Yes aims to preserve and promote jazz in St. Louis. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson chats with the group's founder, Kendrick Smith, in a subscriber exclusive.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor