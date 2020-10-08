Superhero & Princess Family Costume Cruise

All aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, where families cam enjoy an afternoon or evening of Halloween-themed games, DJ-spun music, kid-friendly snacks, and a visit from a princess or a superhero. Costumes are encouraged. Concessions and a cash bar are available.
When Various times Oct. 30-31 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $25-$40, free for kids under 3 • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats
