‘Supernatural’ (2005-2020)

First disclaimer: I don’t like horror. Probably seeing “The Exorcist” at a drive-in as a teen gave me post-traumatic movie syndrome. I still don’t like watching Linda Blair possessed, even though the special effects are cheesy.
Second disclaimer: I haven’t watched every episode, nor even every season, of the show I’m recommending. But it’s been 15 years, people. Probably nobody but my son and some other youngish guys have watched Dean and Sam Winchester chase all things “Supernatural” for 15 seasons. We started watching the show back in 2005, when the two handsome stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, took off across the country in their 1967 Impala to hunt demons. My son wasn’t even old enough for the TV-14 rating, but since I was more scared than he, I watched it with him for support.
The Winchester brothers have an easygoing relationship leavened by wry jokes; you know they aren’t going to be killed (usually) by vampires or shape-shifters because they have to return the following week. I liked the urban legends the early seasons touched on, things such as “Bloody Mary” in a mirror. Eventually it turned more toward angels and devils, which was sometimes confusing. (Which angels are bad? Why does an angel wear a tan trenchcoat?)
Nevertheless, it’s been a family tradition to track the Winchester guys, who seem to have barely aged despite fierce beatdowns and even visits to hell. Plenty of people also continued to tune in to make it the longest-running fantasy series in TV history. New episodes of the final season air Thursdays through Nov. 19 on the CW; find previous episodes on Netflix. By Jane Henderson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!