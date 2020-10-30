 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Supernatural’ (2005-2020)
0 comments

‘Supernatural’ (2005-2020)

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
CW pushes upcoming season to January; 'Kung Fu' reboot set

Jared Padalecki (left) and Jensen Ackles in "Supernatural"

First disclaimer: I don’t like horror. Probably seeing “The Exorcist” at a drive-in as a teen gave me post-traumatic movie syndrome. I still don’t like watching Linda Blair possessed, even though the special effects are cheesy.

Second disclaimer: I haven’t watched every episode, nor even every season, of the show I’m recommending. But it’s been 15 years, people. Probably nobody but my son and some other youngish guys have watched Dean and Sam Winchester chase all things “Supernatural” for 15 seasons. We started watching the show back in 2005, when the two handsome stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, took off across the country in their 1967 Impala to hunt demons. My son wasn’t even old enough for the TV-14 rating, but since I was more scared than he, I watched it with him for support.

The Winchester brothers have an easygoing relationship leavened by wry jokes; you know they aren’t going to be killed (usually) by vampires or shape-shifters because they have to return the following week. I liked the urban legends the early seasons touched on, things such as “Bloody Mary” in a mirror. Eventually it turned more toward angels and devils, which was sometimes confusing. (Which angels are bad? Why does an angel wear a tan trenchcoat?)

Nevertheless, it’s been a family tradition to track the Winchester guys, who seem to have barely aged despite fierce beatdowns and even visits to hell. Plenty of people also continued to tune in to make it the longest-running fantasy series in TV history. New episodes of the final season air Thursdays through Nov. 19 on the CW; find previous episodes on Netflix. By Jane Henderson

12 other options

"American Horror Story" • Each season of this anthology is contained within itself, but astute fans can piece together how all the stories are intertwined. The best seasons to check out are "Murder House" (Season 1), "Coven" (Season 3) and "1984" (Season 9). Nine seasons on Hulu.

"Bates Motel" • This psychological horror drama is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." It depicts the life of Norman Bates and his mother prior to the events of the 1960 film. Watch five seasons on Netflix.

"Courage the Cowardly Dog" • Courage overcomes his fears to protect his owners, Eustace and Muriel, from ghosts, monsters, aliens, zombies, vampires and more in this horror cartoon that may be too frightening for younger viewers. Watch all four seasons with a free trial on Boomerang.

"Creepshow" • Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, this anthology series brings the Creepshow comic book to life in six episodes. Watch it on Shudder.

"Goosebumps" • This series adapts the creepy collection of tales crafted by author R.L. Stine. Suitable or ages 8 and older. Watch it on Netflix.

"Santa Clarita Diet" • The life of a suburban couple gets turned upside down when wife Sheila becomes undead, develops a new personality and begins to crave human flesh. Three seasons on Netflix.

"Scream" • Inspired by the film of the same name, a group of teenagers is targeted by a masked serial killer in this MTV series. Watch all three seasons on Netflix.

"Scream Queens" • In this slasher comedy series, the sisters of Kappa Tau at Wallace University deal with a variety of serial killers. Watch it on Hulu.

"Stranger Things" • Set (mostly) in 1980s Indiana, a group of friends uncovers secret government experiments; befriends a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities; and discovers the Upside Down, an alternate dimension inhabited by Demogorgons. Three seasons are on Netflix, and a fourth is on the way.

"The Haunting of Hill House" • If you're a fan of the Shirley Jackson book of the same name, this show is for you. Netflix's reboot follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House haunt them. Watch it on Netflix.

"The Real Ghostbusters" • This animated series is a spinoff and sequel to the hit 1984 film "Ghostbusters." Ten seasons are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. 

"The Vampire Diaries" • Over eight seasons, a group of friends in Virginia encounter vampires, werewolves, witches, doppelgangers and more supernatural beings. Watch it on Netflix.

By Kathleen Christiansen, Orlando Sentinel

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports