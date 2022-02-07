Supporting AAPI communities

Fifteen St. Louis-area restaurants are working to raise awareness of and stop acts of hate against Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through Feb. 14, the restaurants will donate a portion of sales to the Very Asian Foundation. The foundation was created by KSDK news anchor Michelle Li after a viewer's racist voicemail told her to "keep her Korean to herself."
And ICYMI, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction brought his long-delayed solo concert to the Pageant on Saturday night. Read music critic Kevin C. Johnson's review.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor