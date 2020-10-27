Surprised Jeff Albert is back?

Question: So, Jeff Albert is back for another season as Cardinals hitting coach. Were you surprised? What do you think it says?
Answer: I assumed there would be some degree of change in the hitting staff. If Albert was retained, I thought there might be a new voice added into the mix as assistant hitting coach. I wondered if the Cardinals would find some sort of role for Jim Edmonds, considering he's been working with a lot of the guys on the team anyway. That's become more and more clear since the season ended. I assume Edmonds still will have some sort of unofficial dialogue with hitters moving forward. A lot of hitters trust him.
What does that say about the current hitting staff? Hard to say. Some teams frown upon guys seeking outside help. Others encourage it. I think it does raise some questions about the instruction guys are getting from the team, and the players' faith in it.
I've never heard or read Albert's hitting philosophy boiled down to a single mantra or explanation that I can say, hey, here's what he's about as a hitting coach. There's a lot of talk about maximizing each player's individual strengths and minimizing each player's individual weaknesses. There's a lot of talk about maximizing the use of technology and video. The Cardinals have decreased their strikeouts and upped their walk rate. They do a good job of grinding out at-bats. But they have not done much damage at the plate for two seasons, and they are one of the teams in baseball that sees the fewest amount of fastballs because they have a reputation of mashing those but struggling against other pitches.
The front office bringing back a hitting coach after two seasons of subpar hitting suggests the front office does not think the hitting instruction is the problem, so the front office should then be expected to improve the hitters the hitting coach gets to work with. That's the only thing that makes sense — unless the Cardinals are going to just say they're treating 2021 like a redo of 2020 because they felt like 2020 was not fair to evaluate anything. That would be a hard sell to fans, and it should be.
