 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surprised Jeff Albert is back?
0 comments

Surprised Jeff Albert is back?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis hitting coach Jeff Albert visits with players before wild-card series practice

St. Louis Jeff Albert, right, talks with Yadier Molina (4) and Matt Carpenter (13) before they take batting practice prior to Game 3 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Question: So, Jeff Albert is back for another season as Cardinals hitting coach. Were you surprised? What do you think it says?

Answer: I assumed there would be some degree of change in the hitting staff. If Albert was retained, I thought there might be a new voice added into the mix as assistant hitting coach. I wondered if the Cardinals would find some sort of role for Jim Edmonds, considering he's been working with a lot of the guys on the team anyway. That's become more and more clear since the season ended. I assume Edmonds still will have some sort of unofficial dialogue with hitters moving forward. A lot of hitters trust him.

What does that say about the current hitting staff? Hard to say. Some teams frown upon guys seeking outside help. Others encourage it. I think it does raise some questions about the instruction guys are getting from the team, and the players' faith in it.

I've never heard or read Albert's hitting philosophy boiled down to a single mantra or explanation that I can say, hey, here's what he's about as a hitting coach. There's a lot of talk about maximizing each player's individual strengths and minimizing each player's individual weaknesses. There's a lot of talk about maximizing the use of technology and video. The Cardinals have decreased their strikeouts and upped their walk rate. They do a good job of grinding out at-bats. But they have not done much damage at the plate for two seasons, and they are one of the teams in baseball that sees the fewest amount of fastballs because they have a reputation of mashing those but struggling against other pitches.

The front office bringing back a hitting coach after two seasons of subpar hitting suggests the front office does not think the hitting instruction is the problem, so the front office should then be expected to improve the hitters the hitting coach gets to work with. That's the only thing that makes sense — unless the Cardinals are going to just say they're treating 2021 like a redo of 2020 because they felt like 2020 was not fair to evaluate anything. That would be a hard sell to fans, and it should be.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FRONT OFFICE
Online

FRONT OFFICE

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer,…

YADIER MOLINA
Online

YADIER MOLINA

He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-fo…

MATT CARPENTER
Online

MATT CARPENTER

Curiously, he was fine hitting cleanup. Carpenter’s .891 OPS with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in 41 plate appearances there stood ou…

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
Online

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT

Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody …

PAUL DEJONG
Online

PAUL DEJONG

He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 a…

LANE THOMAS
Online

LANE THOMAS

This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 str…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports