Susan Mallery
When 6 p.m. Feb. 9 • Where Registration required for access • How much $27.99 book purchase • More info left-bank.com

Susan Mallery, whose heartfelt books about romance and relationships have sold some 40 million copies, discusses her newest title, “The Vineyard at Painted Moon.” In it, a woman, whose in-laws run a vineyard, finds that her marriage seems to be falling apart. But she’s not sure she wants to give up everything else. Mallery will be in discussion with author Katherine Center. Two authors discuss Jean Kwok’s “Searching for Sylvie Lee,” which will be new in paperback. By Jane Henderson

