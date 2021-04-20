 Skip to main content
Swansea Farmers Market
Swansea Farmers Market

14 to 20 vendors selling produce, flowers, baked goods and crafts.

When • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, May 6 through October

Where • Rural King parking lot, 2801 North Illinois Street, Swansea

Website • https://www.facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc/

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

