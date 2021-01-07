When Aug. 12-18 • Where The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much To be announced • More info muny.org
After the pandemic forced the Muny to call off its 102nd season in Forest Park, the theater is making plans to present outdoor musicals again. The originally planned 2020 lineup will be presented this summer, as long as conditions allow. “Sweeney Todd,” Stephen Sondheim’s tale of a vengeful barber, makes its Muny debut and is arguably the most intriguing title from the delayed season. It’s among the composer-lyricist’s more operatic works; songs include the enchanting “Pretty Women.” The rest of the 103rd season includes “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (July 5-11), “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins” (July 14-22), “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (July 25-31), “The Sound of Music” (Aug. 3-9), “On Your Feet!” (Aug. 21-27) and “Chicago” (Aug. 30-Sept. 5). CW