Switching sports
Switching sports

Q: Did the Padres give up too much for Yu Darvish? He isn't going to last forever, and the Dodgers still loom over them.

A: The Cubs did not get a single top-100 prospect in the Darvish deal. After adding both Blake Snell and Darvish, and significantly improving their chances of toppling the Dodgers and winning a World Series, the Padres still have control of six of the top seven prospects they entered the offseason with. All six are likely top-100 prospects league-wide. Sounds pretty good for San Diego to me. We'll see how the young prospects the Padres traded turn out. We know what Darvish and Snell can do, and don't forget the Padres also added Korean infielder Ha-seong Kim as well. The Padres are going for it. It's refreshing, especially in this stale offseason.

