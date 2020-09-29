Switching to the Rams ...

Q: What's the latest on the depositions for the Rams relocation lawsuit. Are they a go? Will the national media ever start covering this story?
A: KSDK reported the requests for depositions have been approved, but there's nothing official on that in the court records last time I checked. I imagine there will be, and have no reason to doubt that report. I don't think there is any reason the judge would not allow the Team STL lawyers to talk to the names they requested. The lawyers for the NFL and the Rams are fighting back against the idea of having to come to St. Louis in person to do the depositions. It wants online only, citing the pandemic. That's kind of understandable, but also kind of funny, considering many of these NFL owners are traveling to their team's games every weekend. I'm going to write another column on the latest round of squabbles after I'm back from this postseason trip, however long it lasts. And no, I don't expect the national NFL media to get in on the coverage of the trial. There's no reward in it for them, and it will tick off the sources that feed them info if they "make a big deal" out of it. The P-D is going to keep covering the heck out of it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!