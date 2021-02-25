Sylvia Estes Stark (1839-1944)

Canadian pioneer. Stark was born to enslaved parents in 1838 in Clay County. After her father was sent to California to sell cattle to gold miners, he also mined, earning enough money to buy his family's freedom. They moved to California, and after Sylvia married Louis Stark, the couple left for Salt Spring Island in British Columbia with other family members. While her husband mined, she ran their homestead. She died at 105, owner of 260 acres. She's recognized as a Canadian pioneer.