Sylvia Estes Stark (1839-1944)

Canadian pioneer. Stark was born to enslaved parents in 1838 in Clay County. After her father was sent to California to sell cattle to gold miners, he also mined, earning enough money to buy his family's freedom. They moved to California, and after Sylvia married Louis Stark, the couple left for Salt Spring Island in British Columbia with other family members. While her husband mined, she ran their homestead. She died at 105, owner of 260 acres. She's recognized as a Canadian pioneer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today