Téa Obreht's first novel, "The Tiger's Wife," not only became a bestseller, it won Britain's Orange Prize in 2011. The author, who was born in Belgrade and moved to the U.S. as a girl, set her first book, a mix of fable and realism, in an unnamed Balkan country. Her new novel, "Inland," takes place in 19th-century America, focusing on two narratives: one involving an orphaned boy and the other a family of struggling Arizona settlers (along with at least a few ghosts). By Jane Henderson