 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T.J. Miller
0 comments

T.J. Miller

  • 0
2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards

T.J. Miller, left, and Kate Miller, right, attend the 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $60-$160 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian and actor T.J. Miller, known for “Silicon Valley” and “Deadpool,” brings his “The Best Medicine Tour: Doing It Right” to Helium Comedy Club for several shows this weekend. Miller’s style and attitude are described as no-holds-barred, and his material ranges from observational to absurdist. Miller has been seen in “Office Christmas Party,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Cloverfield” and “Big Hero 6” and has his own HBO special, “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports