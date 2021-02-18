When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $60-$160 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com
Comedian and actor T.J. Miller, known for “Silicon Valley” and “Deadpool,” brings his “The Best Medicine Tour: Doing It Right” to Helium Comedy Club for several shows this weekend. Miller’s style and attitude are described as no-holds-barred, and his material ranges from observational to absurdist. Miller has been seen in “Office Christmas Party,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Cloverfield” and “Big Hero 6” and has his own HBO special, “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous.” By Kevin C. Johnson